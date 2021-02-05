Uttar Pradesh: Five of a family attempt self-immolation outside Yogi Adityanath's office, detained

Lucknow: Four days after a man set himself on fire, five members of a family, including three women, attempted yet another self-immolation outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath office at Lok Bhawan on Friday.

The police, however, acted swiftly and saved their lives before they could pour kerosene on them to set themselves afire. The Hazratganj Police have detained all five members of the family.

They have been identified as Raja Ram (80), his wife Ram Shree (70), son Umesh Yadav, Usha Devi and Pushpa, all residents of Dhannupurwa village in Hardoi district. The family had come to Lucknow Friday morning and straight away went to Lok Bhawan for mass self-immolation.