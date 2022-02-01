e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 07:12 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh: Fire breaks out in Vishram Ghat market of Mathura, no casualty reported

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh): A fire broke out at two garment shops in the Vishram Ghat market area of Mathura on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

According to locals, the fire broke out due to an electrical short circuit in one of the shops which later spread to the shop adjacent to it.

Two vehicles of the fire brigade are present on the spot trying to control the fire. Rescue operation is underway.

No casualty has been reported. More details are awaited.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 07:12 AM IST
