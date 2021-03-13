Uttar Pradesh: FIR filed against former CM Akhilesh Yadav over alleged assault on journalists

Lucknow: Acting on a complaint from journalists, the Moradabad Police have registered an FIR against the Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav and 20 unidentified party leaders and workers who had heckled scribes during a press conference on March 11.

The FIR has been lodged under Sections 147, 342, 323 of the IPC against Akhilesh and 20 others at Paakbada Police Station in Moradabad after local journalist association President Dr Awadhesh Parashar gave a complaint to the SSP.

A few journalists, one of them seriously, were injured when SP workers and Akhilesh's Security men allegedly attacked media persons after the press conference on March 11 in a hotel. A video journalist Fareed Shamshi sustained a fracture in his leg in the attack.

Interestingly, a counter FIR was lodged by the Samajwadi Party District President Jaiveer Singh against Ubaidur REhman of ABP News and Fareed Shamsi of News 18 under Sections 160, 341, 332, 53, 504, 499 and 120-B of the IPC.