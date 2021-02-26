Uttar Pradesh: Fifth case filed in Mathura Court to liberate Lord Krishna birthplace land

Lucknow: Another case was filed to free 13.37 acres of land of Lord Krishna birthplace in a Mathura Court. After hearing arguments on its admissibility, the Mathura Civil Court has reserved its verdict.
The case was filed by All-India Hindu Mahasabha Treasurer as a devotee of Thakur Keshav Dutt ji Maharaj to quash a 1968 agreement and hand over 13.37 acres of land to Sri Krishna Janambhoomi Trust. The petitioner has made Shahi Masjid Idgah Committee, UP Central Sunni Waqf Board, Sri Krishna Jansamsthan Sewa Sansthan and Sri Krishna Janambhoomi Trust as parties in the petition.
It was the fifth case that was filed in Mathura Court to liberate the land of Sri Krishna Janambhoomi. Earlier, Pawan Kumar Shastri, Mahendra Pratap Singh, Hindu Army Chief Manish Yadav and Lucknow-based lawyer Ranjana Agnihotri had filed cases.
In a crucial hearing on March 9, the court will take up the application for granting a stay on ongoing construction at Shahi Masjid Idgah. The petitioner Mahendra Pratap Singh alleged that the evidences of the land belonging to Sri Krishna Janamsthan were being demolished by the opposite parties in the name of renovation.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)