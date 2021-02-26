Uttar Pradesh: Fifth case filed in Mathura Court to liberate Lord Krishna birthplace land

Lucknow: Another case was filed to free 13.37 acres of land of Lord Krishna birthplace in a Mathura Court. After hearing arguments on its admissibility, the Mathura Civil Court has reserved its verdict.

The case was filed by All-India Hindu Mahasabha Treasurer as a devotee of Thakur Keshav Dutt ji Maharaj to quash a 1968 agreement and hand over 13.37 acres of land to Sri Krishna Janambhoomi Trust. The petitioner has made Shahi Masjid Idgah Committee, UP Central Sunni Waqf Board, Sri Krishna Jansamsthan Sewa Sansthan and Sri Krishna Janambhoomi Trust as parties in the petition.