Uttar Pradesh: Father of main accused booked for murder, four suspended in 13-year-old's gang-rape case in Kanpur

Lucknow: Taking serious note of the Kanpur gang-rape case and death of gang-rape survivor's father in a mysterious accident, the Yogi Adityanath government has ordered for the suspension of four police personnel and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the victim’s family.

Devendra Singh, a Sub-Inspector posted in Banda and father of the main accused Deepu Yadav, has been booked for hatching a conspiracy to eliminate father of the gang-rape survivor and make it look like road accident.

Devendra has been placed under suspension along with SHO Ghatampur Abdul Kalam, SHO Sajeti Police Station Ram Shiromani and Constable Adesh Kumar.

The Superintendent of Police (Rural) Brijesh Srivastava has handed over the probe against the father of the main accused to Ghatampur Inspector Dhanesh Kumar. “We will initiate further action if charges leveled by the victim's family members in the FIR were found true,” said the SP.