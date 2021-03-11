Uttar Pradesh: Father of main accused booked for murder, four suspended in 13-year-old's gang-rape case in Kanpur

Lucknow: Taking serious note of the Kanpur gang-rape case and death of gang-rape survivor's father in a mysterious accident, the Yogi Adityanath government has ordered for the suspension of four police personnel and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the victim’s family.
Devendra Singh, a Sub-Inspector posted in Banda and father of the main accused Deepu Yadav, has been booked for hatching a conspiracy to eliminate father of the gang-rape survivor and make it look like road accident.
Devendra has been placed under suspension along with SHO Ghatampur Abdul Kalam, SHO Sajeti Police Station Ram Shiromani and Constable Adesh Kumar.
The Superintendent of Police (Rural) Brijesh Srivastava has handed over the probe against the father of the main accused to Ghatampur Inspector Dhanesh Kumar. “We will initiate further action if charges leveled by the victim's family members in the FIR were found true,” said the SP.
The SP said that they have arrested both accused Deepu and Golu Yadav and were looking for a third accused as the victim has stated that she was gang-raped by three.
Father of the gang-rape victim was mysteriously crushed under the wheels of a speeding truck on Wednesday after he got down from the police jeep in the presence of police men and before the eyes of his daughter.
The 13-year-old minor girl was abducted and gang-raped by Deepu Yadav and Golu Yadav when she had gone out to collect fodder on Monday evening. When she did not return, her family members searched for her but returned empty hands.
On Tuesday, the victim somehow reached home and narrated her tale.aped her. When the victim and her father were going to lodge a complaint, Deepu’s elder brother Saurabh Yadav had threatened them with dire consequences if they lodged an FIR.
Victim’s cousin alleged inordinate delay in lodging FIR against gang-rape accused as one of them was son of the police Sub-Inspector. He also alleged that his uncle was crushed under the wheels of the truck at the behest of father of the accused to save his son on gang-rape charges.
He told media persons that his cousin and uncle were asked uncomfortable questions about the gang-rape. “They were grilled for about seven hours like criminals. Her medical was done at 2.30 am on Wednesday after lodging FIR at 6 pm on Tuesday,” alleged the gang-rape survivor’s cousin.