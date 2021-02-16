Uttar Pradesh: Family pays Rs 1.5 lakh for killing daughter over inter-faith love affair

Lucknow: Another case of honour killing came to the light in Uttar Pradesh when a woman was burnt alive by family members with the help of a contract killer in Sant Kabirnagar over an inter-faith love affair.

The 28-year-old woman was in love with a Muslim man. She eloped with her boyfriend in 2019 but returned after a few months on the request of her parents. But she continued to see her boyfriend against wishes and warning of her parents.

When she refused to leave her Musim boyfriend, parents hired a supari killer Varun Tiwari for Rs 1.5 lakh to eliminate their own daughter. On February 3 night, her father Kailash Yadav, with his brother Ajit Yadav and brother-in-law S.P. Yadav and one Sitaram Yadav took her to Jigina village where the contract killer Varun was waiting.

They first gagged her and tied her legs, hands and then asked the contract killer to burn her alive. To dodge the police, parents lodged a missing complaint. Her half burnt body was recovered by the police the next day. She was identified as Ranjana Yadav, daughter of Kailash.

On suspicion, the police investigated the case and established that she was burnt alive by family members. During interrogation, the deceased's father Kailash admitted the crime and told police that they had paid Rs 1.5 lakh to a contract killer for eliminating her.

Kailash, his brother Ajit Yadav, brother-in-law S.P. Yadav and Sitaram Yadav were arrested on Sunday. They were produced before the court on Tuesday. The court sent them to jail.

The SP, Sant Kabirnagar Kaustubh said that the police have recovered the mobike used in the crime, a container with kerosene oil, CCTV footage. They all have been booked on murder and conspiracy charges. The police are on the lookout for the contract killer Varun Tiwari who is on the run.