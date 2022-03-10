Uttar Pradesh Elections Result 2022: Jailed SP leader Azam Khan wins from Rampur seat

While Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav emerged victorious in Karhal constituency, his party's senior leader and jailed MP Azam Khan, has won by 55,141 votes from the Rampur Assembly seat in Uttar's Pradesh's Rampur district, defeating the BJP's Akash Saxena.

Khan bagged 1,31,225 votes, defeating Saxena, who managed to pick up 76,084 seats.

The senior politician, who is currently lodged in Sitapur jail since February 2020 with close to 100 FIRs lodged against him, had won from the Rampur Assembly seat in the 2017 polls, defeating Shiv Bahadur Saxena of the BJP by a margin of over 45,000 votes.

Khan has previously been elected as the MLA from the Rampur constituency nine times, and was a cabinet minister in the Akhilesh Yadav government from 2012 to 2017. He was a Rajya Sabha MP from 1996 to 2002, and won the Lok Sabha seat for Rampur in the 2019 general elections.

He has obtained bail in several cases against him but remains lodged in Sitapur jail because he has not yet obtained bail in some of them.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has managed to increase its vote share despite a loss of over 50 seats from its tally of 2017. The BJP had won 312 of the 384 seats contested by it in the 2017 assembly elections and its vote share was 39.67 per cent.

Till 9.30 pm, the BJP had won 216 seats and was leading in 39 others with a vote share of 41.4 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India website.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 11:07 PM IST