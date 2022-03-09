Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022: Varanasi ADM suspended after Akhilesh Yadav shares 'EVM stolen' video

A day before assembly election results and amidst the latest EVM row triggered in Uttar Pradesh, a Varanasi officer was on Wednesday suspended over alleged violation of rules in transportation of training EVMs, according to NDTV report.

The Election Commission of India has ordered the Chief Election Officer of Uttar Pradesh to take action against the official, who had publicly admitted to lapses.

This comes a day after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the ruling BJP of “stealing” votes and claimed that his party workers intercepted a truck carrying EVMs in Varanasi. He also claimed that vehicles transporting ballots were intercepted in at least three districts.

However, the state chief electoral officer (CEO) in a statement said the EVMs were being brought in Varanasi for the training of polling officers scheduled on Wednesday, and insisted that the “EVMs used in polling are sealed and guarded and are being observed through 24×7 monitoring”.

The SP chief alleged the state administration was indulging in voter fraud. “In Varanasi, EVMS were being transported. Boxes were recovered from a garbage disposal truck in Bareilly. There were three boxes. One had plain ballot papers, while there were also ballot papers with seals. In Sonbhadra as well, EVMs were being taken when people apprehended them. You can confirm from the district magistrate that calls are being made from Lucknow that in places where the BJP is losing, the counting process should be slow and extended till evening,” the former chief minister said.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 04:52 PM IST