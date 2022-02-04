Uttar Pradesh Elections: Amit Shah by his side, Yogi Adityanath files nomination from Gorakhpur; declares assets worth Rs 1.54 crore

Lucknow: On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath filed his nomination for assembly polls from home turf Gorakhpur in the presence of union home minister Amit Shah. Both the leaders addressed a rally before filing nomination in Gorakhpur.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah boasted that BJP would cross 300 figure in the assembly again in this election. He said that people of UP had reposed faith in BJP in 2014, 2017 and 2019 election and would continue to do so. He said that UP is prospering under the able leadership of Yogi and people would elect him again with vast majority. Shah recalled the days of year 2013 when he was made in charge of UP affairs in BJP and said that people used to say that our party could not even reach double digits in this state. However, BJP and allies got 323 seats in 2017 and this time, again it would be repeated.

Shah said that face of UP is changing now under the guidance of PM Modi with Yogi being CM here. Taking a dig at the Samajwadi Party, he said that there is no place of mafia in UP. The only three places where anti-social elements could be seen is either jail, out of state or the list of candidates of SP. Shah said there was a time when police could not dare to arrest criminals in UP but now they themselves are coming to police stations to surrender. He said that development of UP is must for the country to prosper. Patting back of Yogi, he said that now UP is ranked among top five states in the performance.

Meanwhile, there are no criminal cases against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, states his election affidavit.

The assets of Yogi Adityanath have increased by about Rs 59 lakh in the last four years. At the time of being elected as MLC in 2017, his assets were Rs 95.98 lakh, which have now increased to Rs 1,54,94,000.

According to the affidavit, the chief minister owns no vehicle though he had three luxury vehicles till 2014. He owns a mobile phone worth Rs 12,000.

Yogi Adityanath has two arms, including a revolver worth Rs one lakh and a rifle worth Rs 80,000.

His deposits include Rs 35.24 lakhs in an account in Delhi. He has bank accounts in Gorakhpur and Lucknow also.

Yogi Adityanath's ear rings are made of 20-gram gold and he has a gold chain with Rudraksha, worth Rs 12,000.

The Chief Minister does not have any immovable property in his name.

(With inputs from Rashmi Sharma and IANS)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 07:45 PM IST