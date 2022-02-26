Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022: In fifth phase, it’s Mandal Vs Kamandal; Ayodhya, Prayagraj and Chitrakoot to vote

Lucknow: In the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 61 seats from 12 districts, including the religious cities of Ayodhya, Prayagraj and Chitrakoot would vote on Sunday. The ruling BJP is banking on the Ram Mandir, development of religious towns and large number of beneficiaries of welfare scheme while opposition parties have raised the issues of stray cattle menace, unemployment and inflation.

The voters of Amethi, Raibareili, Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Ayodhya, Behraich, Shrawasti and Gonda would cast their votes on Sunday for the 692 candidates in the fray.

While the first phase of UP Polls was dominated by Jat & Muslims, second by the minorities, and third with a maximum of Yadav and Lodh community votes, the fifth phase has a mixed bag of various backward communities with minorities. The analysts term it as a fertile region for Mandal (Backward) politics while with Ayodhya, Chitrakoot and Prayagraj falling in this area, the BJP has been experimenting Kamandal (religious) card here. In this phase, ruling BJP has campaigned extensively highlighting the benefits it has extended to the poor with its welfare schemes. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad as well as the Ram Mandir Trust too has campaigned for BJP in Ayodhya and adjoining areas during this phase of elections.

The polling on Sunday would seal the fate of many political heavyweights including Dy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and five other ministers of Yogi cabinet. Former minister and leader of Jansatta Dal, Raghuraj Pratap Singh Raja Bhiyya is contesting from his traditional seat of Kunda, Pratapgarh in this phase. In the same district, Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) president Krishna Patel is contesting from City seat while Congress legislator party leader Aradhana Mishra Mona from Rampur Khas. Other prominent candidates in this phase are former King of Amethi estate, Dr Sanjay Singh from Amethi, UP cabinet minister Siddharthnath Singh from Prayagraj, Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi from same districts, minister CP Uppadhya from Chitrakoot, Rajendra Pratap Singh from Pratapgarh and Prateek Bhushan, son of BJP MP Brijbhushan Singh from Gonda city.

In the previous assembly elelctions of 2017, BJP had won 47 out of 61 seats in this phase while in 2012 SP had tasted success on 41 seats. In 2017 assembly polls, SP could get only five seats and BSP three in these regions.

Fifth Phase, Seats 61, Districts 12

Total Candidates—693 (90 Women)

Total Voters ---- 2.25 crore

Female Voters --- 1.05 crore

Transgender ----- 1727

Polling Stations ---- 14030

Polling Booths ----- 25995

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 04:55 PM IST