Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022: High-pitch campaign by PM Modi, Akhilesh Yadav, Priyanka Gandhi fail to enthuse voters in last phase

Lucknow: The extensive campaign with much fanfare by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi failed to drag voters to the polling stations in the last phase of UP elections.

Voters' response to the polling in the seventh phase remained dull with less votes being polled compared to previous elections. In seventh phase polling on 54 seats of nine eastern UP districts, 54.18 per cent voters were polled till 5 PM on Monday. The overall voting figures might remain around 57 per cent. The election commission has yet not released final figures of polling for the seventh phase. In the 2017 assembly elections, 59.56 per cent votes were polled in the last phase on these seats.

The voter turnout was poor in Varanasi and Azamgarh, the parliamentary constituencies of PM Modi and Akhilesh Yadav. However, in the Naxal-infected districts of Chandauli and Sonbhadra the voter turnout was high. In the seventh and final phase of UP elections, votes were polled on 54 seats of Azamgarh, Bhadohi, Chandauli, Gazipur, Jaunpur, Mau, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra and Varanasi on Monday. While in Varanasi 52.95 per cent, Azamgarh 52.31 and 52.73 per cent votes were polled, it was 59.54 per cent in Chandauli and 56.86 per cent in Sonbhadra till 5 PM. In Mau, 55.04 per cent polling was recorded till 5 PM, 53.55 in Jaunpur and 54.26 per cent in Bhadohi districts. In 2017 assembly polls, the voter turnout in Varanasi was 61.62 per cent.

Like previous phases of UP elections, the voter turnout was less in urban and more in rural areas in the seventh phase also. In Varanasi district there was hardly any queue at the polling stations in urban areas. In posh Varanasi Cantt seat barely 48.5 per cent votes were polled till 5 PM on Monday. However, in Sonbhadra and Chandauli districts where the voting time was reduced to 4 PM only, the turnout has been high.

According to the Chief Election Officer (CEO) Ajay Kumar Shukla, the polling had been peaceful by and large and no untoward incident was reported from any place in the seventh phase. A total of 290 complaints were lodged on the C-Vigil app developed by election commission. Of these complaints 108 were found true. He said that complaints regarding malfunctioning of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and VVPAT were resolved immediately.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 09:36 PM IST