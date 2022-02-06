Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022: Before polling RLD’s Jayant Choudhury reaches Tikait to seek farmers support

With barely four days left for polling on 58 assembly seats in the west Uttar Pradesh, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) Chief Jayant Choudhury reached to meet Tikait family and seek support of farmers.

On Sunday, Jayant reached at Sisauli village, Muzaffarnagar to meet Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Chief Naresh Tikait, Sisauli is known as the farmer’s capital in west UP and makes decisive role in deciding farmer’s support to political parties during election. Farmer’s body BKU that had been in the key role during the protest against the agriculture laws has yet not opened its card on support to any party. Though BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait has been vocal against ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) on issues related to farmers, yet he has not issued appeal in favour of any party in the ongoing elections.

BKU has stated that it would not participate directly or indirectly in the elections and remain apolitical. The RLD Chief after meeting with Naresh Tikait in Sisauli village tweeted a photo showing later blessing him with hands on the forehead. Jayant has tried to convey a political message with this photo that BKU has been fully behind him. The RLD has forged alliance with Samajwadi Party (SP) in west UP and the combine is banking a lot on the support of Jat, Muslim and Gurjjar community besides farmers.

However, the Tikait family till now has been hesitating in openly giving its support to any political party. The BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait has asked farmers to punish the ruling party but is non-committal on support to any party. Similarly, his elder brother and BKU president Naresh Tikait had earlier said to support SP-RLD alliance but later on denied saying so. The union minister and influential Jat leader Sanjeev Baliyan had met with Naresh Tikait few days and tried to calm him down on farmer’s unrest.

The SP-RLD alliance has been trying to encash the farmer’s unrest and their anger against the ruling BJP. The support of BKU is crucial for the opposition alliance in the agrarian Jat belt of west UP. In the west UP there are 32 per cent Jat voters and most of them are farmer. In the 2017 assembly polls, BJP had made clean sweep in west UP with the support of Jat community.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 09:56 PM IST