Uttar Pradesh Election Results: Compared to 2017, SP sees perceptible increase in its vote percent in 2022

The SP tally increased many fold; more important, there was a perceptible increase in its vote percentage. Compared to the 2017 assembly polls when the SP could get only 47 seats despite having an alliance with the grand old Congress party, it has managed to secure more than 130 seats this time. The party also has an enviable vote share of around 35 per cent. Its previous maximum vote share was 29 per cent.

For the first time, the party has been able to grab a good number of seats in western UP where the Rashtriya Lok Dal and BSP used to be the major players along with the BJP. However, the party’s streak of dismal performance in Bundelkhand region continued: it could not get a single seat in Jhansi, Lalitpur, Mahoba and Hamirpur districts, while in Fathepur it got three and one in Chitrakoot.

The worst scenario was in the Awadh region where its hope of doing well in Sitapur, Lakhimpur, Pilibhit, Hardoi, Unnao and Gonda was shattered with the defeat of most of its candidates.

In east UP, the BJP’s clean sweep in Varanasi, Mirzapur and Sonbhadra district too proved a disaster for SP.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 11:43 PM IST