Uttar Pradesh Election Results: Biggest losers, prominent debutants, and all you need to know

The BJP stormed back to power in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, trouncing its main rival Samajwadi Party. The saffron party with its allies has won over 270 seats, becoming the first party in over three decades to form a government for a second consecutive time in the state.

The Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav and its allies lost after a spirited bid to dislodge the BJP, winning or leading in 124 seats, while national parties like the Congress (two seats) and the BSP (one seat) were reduced to insignificance in the race.

As counting of votes continued late into the night, Adityanath had established a lead of 1.3 lakh votes over his nearest rival Subhawati Shukla of the SP in the Gorakhpur Urban constituency. However, his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya lost in Sirathu by 7,337 votes to SP's Pallavi Patel.

Influential OBC leader Swami Prasad Maurya, who quit the BJP and the Adityanath cabinet to join the SP ahead of the assembly elections, lost in Fazilnagar by more than 45,000 votes.

At the time of writing, the BJP was winning or leading in 256 seats, Apna Dal (Sonelal) and the NISHAD party, the two allies of the BJP, are winning or leading in 12 seats and six seats respectively, according to the Election Commission (EC) website.I

In the opposition camp, the SP was winning or leading in 110 seats and its allies Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has eight seats and the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party had won or was ahead in six seats.

Prominent Debutants

1. Aseem Arun, BJP, Kannauj

Former police commissioner of Kanpur, an IPS officer had resigned from service soon after the elections were announced and joined BJP. In a tough fight in SP bastion Kannauj he has won.

2. Rajeshwar Singh, BJP, Sarojninagar (Lucknow)

Former Joint Director in Enforcement Directorate (ED), he had taken VRS a week before filing nomination and joined BJP. A native of Sultanpur district, Rajeshwar Singh was asked by BJP to contest from Sarojninagar. He has defeated SP candidate Abhishek Mishra who was former IIM Professor and a minister in former Akhilesh Yadav government.

3. Shalabh Mani Tripathi, BJP, Deoria

A known electronic media journalist from UP, he had joined BJP before 2017 assembly polls but could not get party ticket then. He was made media advisor to CM Yogi. However he was given ticket this time and recorded a grand victor from Deoria seat.

Big Setbacks

1. Keshav Prasad Maurya, Dy CM, BJP, Sirathu, Kaushambi

2. Sangeet Som, BJP, Sardhana, Meerut

3. Suresh Rana, Minister, BJP, Thana Bhawan, Shamli

4. SP Singh Baghel, Union Minister, BJP, Karhal, Mainpuri

5. Ajay Kumar Lallu, Cong. State President, Tamkuhi Raj, Kushinagar

6. Abhishek Mishra, SP, Sarojninagar, Lucknow

Turncoats Who Lost

1. Swami Prasad Maurya, Former Minister, SP, Fazilnagar, Kushinagar (He switched loyalties from BJP to SP)

2. Dharam Singh Saini, Former Minister, SP, Nakur Saharanpur (He switched loyalties from BJP to SP)

3. Vinay Shankar Tiwari, SP, Chillupar, Gorakhpur (He switched loyalties from BSP to SP)

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 11:21 PM IST