In a major boost for the Samajwadi Party, its chief Akhilesh Yadav won by over 60,000 votes in Karhal constituency as the counting of votes for the assembly elections 2022 began on Thursday.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 05:51 PM IST