Uttar Pradesh Election: Last phase of UP polls has more tainted & young candidates in the fray

A large number of candidates with criminal past are in the fray in the seventh and last phase of UP Polls. In this phase, a maximum number of young candidates have also been fielded by the political parties. In the seventh phase, 36 per cent of crorepatis and 28 per cent of candidates with criminal records have been contesting.

The UP Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reform (ADR) has prepared a report after analysing the affidavits of the 607 candidates of a total of 613 in the fray in the seventh phase of UP Polls.

As per the report, 170 of the total 607 or 28 per cent candidates in the seventh phase have declared criminal cases pending against them. Of these 22 per cent of candidates have declared serious criminal cases against them.

Samajwadi Party has fielded a maximum of 58 per cent candidates with criminal records followed by BJP with 44 per cent.

Of 45 SP candidates, 26 and 26 of 47 from BJP have criminal cases against them. As far as other parties are concerned 38 per cent of BSP and 37 per cent of congress candidates have criminal past.

In the seventh phase, Pragatisheel Manav Samaj Party candidate Vijay Mishra from Bhadohi has declared a maximum of 24 criminal cases pending against him followed by Rajkumar Gautam of BSP from Gazipur with 11 cases. The Congress candidate from Pindra, Ajay Rai has declared 17 criminal cases lodged against him.

In the seventh phase, 11 candidates have cases related to crime against women of these two are facing rape charges. The state administration has declared 65 per cent of the assembly segments in the seventh phase as sensitive.

In the seventh phase of UP, Polls BJP has fielded a maximum of 85 per cent while SP 82 per cent crorepatis. BSP has 79 while congress has 41 per cent crorepatis in its candidates' list for the seventh phase.

Among the top three candidates with maximum assets, Guddu Jamali of AIMIM from Mubarakpur, Azamgarh has announced a wealth of Rs 195 crore in his possession followed by a BSP candidate from Pindra, Varanasi with Rs 44 crores. The third in the list of wealthiest is Piyush Kumar Singh, a BSP candidate from Nizamabad, Azamgarh who has declared assets of Rs 34 crores.

In the seventh phase of UP Polls, 37 per cent of candidates are young in the age group of 25 to 40 years while 49 per cent are between the age of 41 to 60 years.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 08:30 PM IST