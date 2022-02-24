Uttar Pradesh Election: Fierce battle in Sirathu, BJP’s OBC face Dy CM Maurya caught in Samajwadi Party’s web

The social engineering of ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) would undergo a litmus test in Sirathu assembly segment of Kaushambi district where its backward face Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya is facing tough challenge from opposition. The Samajwadi Party (SP) has fielded Pallavi Patel of its ally Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) who is making a significant dent in the backwards voters of BJP leaning.

The electoral battle of Sirathu has become fierce with BJP roping in seers, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders and member of Ram Mandir Trust of Ayodhya in the campaign. To counter this the SP alliance has pumped a battery of its leaders in this constituency who have been making door-to-door campaign in the area. The SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav himself has addressed a campaign rally here besides taking out a roadshow.

For the first time in UP elections this time the SP has decided to send its women leaders to campaign for the remaining three phase of elections. SP Rajya Sabha member and cinestar Jaya Bachchan and former MP Dimple Yadav, wife of Akhilesh Yadav, would begin their campaign from Sirathu on Friday. Both these women leaders of SP would take out a roadshow in this constituency for Pallavi Patel.

The Sirathu assembly segment has a significant number of voters from Maurya community to which Dy CM belong to and an equal number of Kurmi voters, the caste to which SP’s Pallavi Patel comes from. Besides there are good number of non-Jatav dalit voters in Sirthau and in particular from the Pasi community. Prominent SP leader Indrajit Saroj who hails from Pasi community also comes from the same region and he has extensively campaigned in Sirathu for Pallavi Patel.

According to RK Tiwari, a local from Kada block in Sirathu, Indrajit Saroj has good influence among the Pasi community of not only this assembly seat for in the entire district. He had started mobilizing Pasi community in favour of SP for the last one year and it has worked. Tiwari said that a majority of voters from Pasi community are inclined towards SP this time. Besides Pallavi Patel is daughter of powerful Kurmi leader Late Dr Sonelal Patel and hence her own community is fully in support of SP. The upper caste votes in this area too is divided among BJP, SP and congress.

Regarding minority votes in Sirathu who are around 50000, a local scribe Gayasuddin says, they are fully behind SP candidate. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has fielded its candidate from minority community but he is not getting good response, said he. According to him with majority of Pasi, Muslim, Yadav and Kurmi voters in her support, SP candidate Pallavi Patel has made the battle tough for Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 08:13 PM IST