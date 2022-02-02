Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: Who will win majority? Here's what opinion polls have to say

The Uttar Pradesh polls will be held in seven phases from 10 February to 7 March this year. The counting of votes will be held on 10 March.

Uttar Pradesh will see a total of 403 legislative assembly seats go to the polls. The total number of polling stations in the state will be 1,74,351 and approximately over 15 crore voters will be eligible to cast their ballot this election.

Meanwhile, the opinion polls for the polls are out and the results of the opinion polls are as follows:

Times Now-Veto Opinion Poll

As per the poll, BJP and its alliance partners are expected to win around 212-231 Assembly segments, Samajwadi Party-led tie-up projected to bag 147-158 constituencies, BSP may manage 10-16, Congress 9-15, Others 2-5.

ABP News-C Voter Opinion Poll

Results of the pre-election opinion poll conducted by ABP News-C Voter in the state of Uttar Pradesh. In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, BJP won 312 seats, SP won 47 seats, and BSP won 19 seats.

Zee Opinion Poll

The opinion poll shows that the BJP+ is likely to get between 245-267 seats and SP+ may bag 125-148 seats.

Mayawati's BSP may win somewhere between 5-9 seats and Congress is likely to settle with just 3-7 seats. Others may get 2-6 seats.

India TV Opinion Poll

As per the poll, BJP is likely to win 242-244 seats, SP may get 148-150 seats, BSP may get restricted between 4-6, Congress likely to wrap up in 3-5 seats and Others may win between 1-3 seats.

REPUBLIC-P MARQ Opinion Poll

Results of the pre-election opinion poll conducted by Republic-P Marq in the state of Uttar Pradesh. In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, BJP won 312 seats, SP won 47 seats, and BSP won 19 seats.

Meanwhile, after its ally Samajwadi Party, it is the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) which has now asked the Election Commission to impose a ban on opinion polls that are making an attempt to influence voters.

RLD national Secretary Anil Dubey met the state Chief Electoral Officer recently and submitted a memorandum in this regard.

Earlier, the Samajwadi Party had also approached the Election Commission seeking a ban on opinion polls.

