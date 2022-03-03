Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: UP records 46.70% turnout till 3 pm in sixth phase

Over 46 per cent voter turnout was registered till 3 p.m. in the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, the Election Commission said on Thursday.

The Election Commission also said that 46.70 percent of voter turnout figure was an approximate trend as the data from some polling stations takes time to reach.

As per the EC data, Ambedkar Nagar has registered 52.42 per cent, Balia 46.50 per cent, Balrampur 42.51 per cent, Basti 46.30 per cent, Deoria 45.37per cent, Gorakhpur 46.46 per cent, Kushinagar 48.55 per cent, Maharajganj 47.59 44.62 per cent, Sant Kabir Nagar 44.62 per cent and Siddharthnagar recorded 45.60 per cent till 3 p.m.

The Ambedkar Nagar constituency has recorded the highest number of voter turnout (approximate trend) of 52.42 per cent till 3 p.m. while the constituency of Balrampur has recorded the lowest with 42.51 per cent so far.

The sixth phase of polling in 57 constituencies, spread over 10 districts, is underway.

Over 2.14 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the sixth phase where a total of 676 candidates are in the fray.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 04:36 PM IST