Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: Seers, VHP & Ram Mandir Trust start campaign for BJP in UP

As polling for the assembly seats in Awadh and eastern Uttar Pradesh approaching, the Seers, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Ram Mandir Trust have begun a campaign for Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP). The team of trust members, VHP and Seers has started a campaign in the holy city of Ayodhya where it has been visiting door to door to seek vote for BJP. The Saints have announced to make visits in other parts of the state to campaign. The VHP has even started a voter’s helpline to accelerate the campaign and appeal to people for BJP.

In Ayodhya, the members of Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, entrusted with the task of constructing a grand temple at the birthplace of Lord Ram, have been distributing Sacrament (Prasad) to the voters along with the written appeal to the vote for BJP. The trust members have prepared packets of the soil of the land where the construction of Ram Mandir is going on and it will be distributed among voters. Last week the Seers and trust members started this campaign after seeking blessings from the temples of Ayodhya. A prominent member of Ram Mandir Trust Dr Anil Mishra who is associated with VHP leader Anil, RSS Pracharak Manoj and others is leading the team.

According to trust member, Dr Anil Mishra the campaign would continue till the elections are over. The campaigners have been appealing to people to vote for a government, which could ensure the development of Ayodhya besides strengthening the nation.

The Saints of prominent mutts and temple of Ayodhya too have stated that they would campaign for the BJP government, which according to them is a devotee of Lord Ram. Saint Ram Vilas Vedanti who has been a prominent face during the temple movement said that the BJP government has been constructing a grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and it should continue. He said to ensure that no other government could pose any obstacle in the way of temple construction, the people with faith in Lord Ram must vote for BJP. He said that several projects have been started to make Ayodhya an international tourist destination and it should not be stopped.

According to the Seers and trust members, the voters are being apprised about the developmental projects going on in Ayodhya and about the construction of the grand Ram Mandir. During the campaign, the team of Seers has also been raising the issue of terrorism and asking people to vote against anti-social elements. The VHP through its voter helpline has been contacting voters said apprising to them about the issues included in the poll agenda of BJP.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 06:26 PM IST