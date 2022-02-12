Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: Mayawati too promises restoration of old pension for govt employees

After Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati too has promised to restore the old pension system for the government employees in Uttar Pradesh.

While addressing an election rally in Auriyya, UP on Saturday, Mayawati said that if voted to power the old pension scheme for the government employees would be introduced again.

She said that to solve the problem of state employees a separate commission would be constituted in UP which will look into all their demands. BSP leader said that in the BJP regime the Dalit and backwards are not getting the benefit of reservations and their quota in government jobs is not being filled.

Mayawati also lambasted Samajwadi Party (SP) and said that it only promotes anti-social elements. She said that during the SP regime only people from a particular community and area were provided benefits. The SP government had scrapped reservations to SC & ST communities in government.

These communities were deprived of promotions in jobs in the name of apex court orders. Not sparing congress, Mayawati said that it did not implement the report of Mandal commission and denied Dr Ambedkar with Bharat Ratna award.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 10:33 PM IST