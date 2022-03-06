Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: Final count down has begun as UP goes for polls in seventh & final Phase

The two-month long marathon exercise of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections would conclude on Monday with voting for the seventh and last phase.

Beginning with the first phase in western UP districts, the last phase would witness polling in the eastern parts including the parliamentary constituencies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. On Monday, polling would be held on 54 assembly seats in nine districts including Varanasi and Azamgarh. While PM Modi is MP from Varanasi, the SP Chief is representing Azamagarh in the parliament,

In the last four days, the leaders of all political parties including PM Modi, congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and SP Chief Akhilesh have toiled hard in these nine districts making Varanasi as the epicentre. PM Modi has addressed maximum rallies in this phase of UP elections while Priyanka and Akhilesh camped in Varanasi for two days to reach maximum places in the adjoining areas.

According to the Chief Election Officer (CEO), Ajay Kumar Shukla all arrangements have been made for polling Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Gazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra. He said that in the naxal infected Chakiya assembly seats in Chandauli district and Robertsganj & Duddhi of Sonbhadra, voting would be done from 7 am to 4 pm while in the remaining 51 segments it would be from 7 am to 6 pm.

It may be mentioned that in the 2017 assembly elections, BJP had 36 of 54 seats in this phase followed by 11 to SP and six to BSP. The BJP ally in 2017, Suheldeo Rajbhar Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) is now a part of the SP alliance. The alliance partner of both ruling BJP and its principal opponent SP would undergo a litmus test in this phase of UP polls. The alliance partner have been contesting on a maximum number of seats in this phase. SBSP having a major base in Mau and Gazipur has been contesting many seats in these districts. Besides BJP allies Nishad Party and Apna Dal (Sonelal) have been contesting on many seats in Jaunpur, Bhadohi and Mirzapur districts.

The prominent candidates in the last phase are ministers in Yogi Cabinet Anil Rajbhar from Shivpur, Ravindra Jaiswal, Varanasi North and Neelkanth Tiwari from Varanasi South, Ram Shankar Patel from Marihan Mirzapur district. Besides Former minister, Dara Singh Chauhan who deserted BJP to join SP and former BJP minister Alka Rai are also in the fray in this phase.

Phase Seventh

Districts 9, Seats 54

Total Candidates--- 613 (75 women)

Total Voters--- 2.06 crore

Male Voters---- 1.09 crore

Female Voters----- 97.08 Lakh

Transgender ---- 1027

Polling Stations --- 12210

Polling Booths---- 23614

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 08:44 PM IST