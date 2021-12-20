Uttar Pradesh Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya apologizes for tweet on Rahul, Sonia Gandhi; here's what happened

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday evening took to Twitter and apologized for his previous tweet on Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

"In one of my tweets, Rahul Gandhi was typed instead of Rajiv Gandhi. It is not my intention to hurt anyone's sentiments (sic)," he tweeted in Hindi.

What was Keshav Prasad Maurya's previous tweet?

In his tweet on Monday afternoon, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader wanted to attack Rahul Gandhi over his recent statements on Hindutva and Hinduism. However, Maurya made a blunder.

In a yet undeleted tweet, he had written in Hindi: "Just as Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi's son is one, Hindu and Hindutva are one (sic)."

Later in the day, Maurya apologized for his tweet.

In a modified tweet, he wrote: "Just as Rajiv Gandhi's son and Sonia Gandhi's son Rahul Gandhi are one, similarly Hindu and Hindutva are one (sic)."

On Sunday, continuing the Hindu versus Hindutva debate, Rahul Gandhi said that Hindus believe that every person's DNA is unique and different while a Hindutvavadi believes that all Indians have the same DNA.

Taking to Twitter, the Wayanad MP said, "Hindus believe that every person's DNA is different and unique. Hindutvavadi believes that all Indians have the same DNA."

Earlier on Saturday, he said that a Hindutvavadi could be described as someone bathing alone in the Ganges while a Hindu is one who takes crores along.

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 07:24 PM IST