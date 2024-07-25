Uttar Pradesh: Devotees Shower Ramlala With Gold And Silver, 2 RSS Workers Appointed For Record-Keeping | X/ @ShriAyodhya_

The revered deity Ramlala continues to receive significant donations daily, with contributions amounting to lakhs of rupees. Devotees not only offer cash but also present valuable jewelry including gold, silver, diamonds, and pearls. To manage and document these donations, two RSS workers have been appointed by the temple trust.

These RSS workers meticulously record the name, address, and mobile number of each devotee donating jewelry. They work in different shifts to ensure thorough tracking. At the end of each day, the donated jewelry is logged and deposited in a locker at the Central Bank of India.

Additionally, some devotees prefer to give cash directly to these workers instead of using the donation counter, and these transactions are also carefully documented.

To safeguard Ramlala's personal jewelry, a retired army personnel has been appointed. Every morning and evening, when Ramlala is adorned, the priest retrieves the jewelry from the locker under the supervision of the retired army person. The jewelry is counted both when it is put on and taken off at night. Six bodyguards, including two gunmen working in three eight-hour shifts, are deployed for Ramlala's security.

Retired Army Personnel Serve at Ram Temple

Twenty retired army personnel, including three who previously served as religious gurus, have been assigned duties at the Ram temple. The religious gurus are stationed outside the sanctum sanctorum, assisting with worship and maintaining order among visitors.

During aarti and other rituals, they help ring bells and manage the arrangements. The remaining 17 retired soldiers, dressed in plain clothes, oversee the premises and ensure the smooth flow of devotees.

Meanwhile, construction has begun on the Sheshavatar temple within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi premises. This new temple is being built between the Ram temple and Kuber mound. Advised by saints from South India, the design of the Sheshavatar temple has been finalized, and its height will match that of the Ram temple. The temple will house an idol of Lord Shri Sitaram, protected by Lord Sheshnag.

However, the foundation work for the Sapta Mandapam is nearly complete, with ongoing construction of the floor and setting of wall stones.