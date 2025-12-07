Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak Stops Convoy, Buys Vegetables From Roadside Vendors In Barabanki - VIDEO Viral

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak Stops Convoy, Buys Vegetables From Roadside Vendors In Barabanki | X

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh), December 07: In a surprise move, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak stopped his convoy in Barabanki and bought vegetables from roadside vendors. He first asked the sellers for the prices, bargained with them and then paid for the vegetables from his own pocket. He also went live on Facebook while making the purchases.

The surprising incident took place on Saturday and the video of the heart-touching incident is going viral on social media. Pathak bought 20 radishes at ₹10 for five, along with three cauliflowers priced at ₹10 each. He also purchased fresh coriander.

In total, he spent around ₹800 on the vegetables. After he finished buying, Barabanki BJP district president Bhullan Verma offered to pay for the vegetables, but Pathak refused, saying he would pay for them himself.

The Deputy CM spent nearly 15 minutes at the vegetable market along the roadside. His security personnel and BJP workers later packed the vegetables in a sack. After the brief stopover, Pathak’s convoy left for Mirapur village in Haidergarh, the home of former cricketer RP Singh, where he attended a Shrimad Bhagwat Katha program.