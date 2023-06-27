Uttar Pradesh: Delayed Showers Bring Respite From Scorching Heat, Power Cuts

Representational Picture | FPJ

Lucknow: After a delay of over a week, Uttar Pradesh witnessed the first monsoon showers. Rain in most parts of UP on Sunday and Monday gave a huge respite to people from the sweltering heat while it also eased pressure on the electricity department which was battling to maintain supply amidst high demand.

There has been a drop of around 8 to 10 degree in the temperature in most of the districts of UP after sporadic rains for two days. Most of the areas of UP had been registering temperatures of more than 40 degree till last Saturday. On Tuesday the temperature in Lucknow was 32 degree, 35 degree in Varanasi and 33 degree in Prayagraj district. The weather officials have been expecting more rains in days to come with a further drop in temperature in the first week of July.

Demand for power goes down

The drop in mercury has given a huge relief to the energy department which was facing the wrath of people due to incidents of power cuts. Due to the increased demand the energy department was finding it tough to maintain supply in cities as well as villages. The demand for electricity in the state went down by 4,000 Megawatt after the rains. While on June 22 the demand in UP was highest at 27,611 megawatt, on Tuesday it was 23,500 megawatt only.

According to the electricity officials, the state has witnessed the highest ever demand of power this summer. While the demand during peak summers used to be 25,000 megawatt earlier, it crossed 27,000 megawatt this time. The officials expect the demand to go up again in the last week of July and August when humidity would be at its peak. Last year in the last week of July the demand in UP had reached 26,500 megawatt, this year too it is likely to go up.

The officials in the energy department, however, said that in July, August and September, there would be excess electricity with some states and UP can borrow from them. Besides, the hydro plants would be functioning with full capacity by then thus making it easy to meet the demand. Officials said that in the coming months the rates of electricity at the energy exchange would also come down due to less demand in other states.