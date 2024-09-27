Uttar Pradesh: Cybercriminals Exploit Beggars’ IDs To Launder ₹2.81 Crore In Fraud Scheme

Unsplash (Representational Image)

In a shocking revelation, cybercriminals have been found using beggars' identity documents to launder money obtained through cyber frauds like sextortion and digital arrest schemes. This elaborate modus operandi came to light during the investigation of the Rs 2.81 crore fraud case involving Dr. Ruchika Tandon, a PGI Lucknow doctor, who was defrauded by criminals posing as officers from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The investigation revealed that cybercriminals paid beggars small amounts ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 in exchange for their identity documents. These IDs were then used to open bank accounts in multiple banks, with the fraudsters linking their own mobile numbers to the accounts, giving them full control.This allowed the criminals to transfer stolen money from one account to another, making it challenging for law enforcement agencies to trace the transactions.

Strategy to Evade Law Enforcement

The criminals designed the scheme to evade detection. As soon as police began tracking one bank account, the fraudsters had already moved the funds to another. This constant movement of money across accounts created a complex web of transfers, significantly hampering efforts to locate the criminals through traditional banking traces.

On Wednesday, the Cyber Police arrested two suspects, Robin Kumar from Saharanpur and Nitin Gurjar from Sambhal. Both men, who claimed to be software engineers, were responsible for setting up the fraudulent bank accounts but could not provide any legitimate qualifications when questioned by the police.

According to the police, the duo collected IDs from beggars and other vulnerable individuals, which were then used to open bank accounts for cybercriminals to carry out illicit fund transfers.

Further investigation revealed that the cyber fraudsters had established a fake office in Uttarakhand, pretending to offer jobs to unemployed individuals. These unsuspecting job seekers handed over their documents for "verification," which were then used to create additional fraudulent bank accounts. Many of these accounts were opened in the names of these unemployed individuals, who had no idea that their information was being misused.

So far, 18 people have been arrested in connection with the Rs. 2.81 crore fraud involving Dr. Ruchika Tandon. The police have prepared charge sheets against 10 of these suspects, with charge sheets for the remaining eight expected to be filed soon. Authorities are working swiftly to ensure there are no delays that could allow the accused to benefit from procedural loopholes.

The Case: PGI Doctor Duped of Rs 2.81 Crore

The case began when Dr. Ruchika Tandon was defrauded of Rs. 2.81 crore by cybercriminals pretending to be CBI officers. Over six days, the criminals kept her under what has been termed "digital arrest," coercing her to transfer funds to seven different bank accounts. They manipulated her into believing that her name had surfaced in a money laundering case involving the owner of Jet Airways, and threatened her with legal consequences unless she complied.

Despite transferring the money, their demands escalated, raising Dr. Tandon's suspicions. She eventually filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police Station on August 10.

International Links and Cryptocurrency Transactions

Investigators have uncovered that the fraudsters’ network extends beyond Indian borders. The stolen money was funneled through accounts in Bihar, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Delhi before being converted into cryptocurrency. This conversion was handled by an associate based in Saudi Arabia, adding another layer of complexity to the investigation. A significant portion of the stolen money was traced to an account in Surat. A female gang leader, suspected of orchestrating the operation, has also been arrested.

This case highlights the growing sophistication of cybercriminals, who are using international networks and exploiting vulnerable populations such as beggars and unemployed individuals to carry out their schemes. Law enforcement agencies are working to unravel the intricate web of fraud and ensure all those involved are brought to justice.