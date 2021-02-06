Uttar Pradesh: COVID-19 negative reports mandatory for lawmakers to enter both Houses of State Legislature

Lucknow: Legislators in Uttar Pradesh will not be allowed to enter both Houses of the State Legislature during the Budget session, beginning February 18, without showing Corona negative report.

In a circular, issued by the Secretariat of the UP Vidhan Sabha, Corona test has been made mandatory of all MLAs and MLCs before the beginning of the budget session. All District Magistrates (DMs) and Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) have been issued directions to make arrangements for Corona tests for legislators in their respective districts.

“Legislators who are in their constituencies may contact the CMO between February 14 and 17 to get their tests done at district hospitals and government recognized testing labs free of cost,” said a senior Secretariat officer

Though the number of coronavirus cases has come down drastically in the state, even then the state government is very serious and sensitive.

The government is not taking any chances when the session begins. A single positive or asymptomatic case may wreak havoc and panic when all ministers and members deliberate during the budget session.

For the convenience of the members of both Houses, the Secretariat has also made available the facility of taking swab samples from the residences of legislators residing in Lucknow between February 14 and 17.

All legislators will have to get the Corona test done by February 17 and carry the report with them when the budget session begins from February 18 with the address of the Governor Anandiben Patel to the joint session of both houses.

“All members of both houses will have to carry and show their Corona negative report at the gate to get entry into the House. Those who failed to get the test done will not be allowed entry into the House,” said the officer.

The state government has also made special arrangements in case any legislator tested positive. Beds have been reserved at the SGPGI and KGMU for corona positive members. They will also have the choice to get themselves home quarantined under supervision of doctors and specialists.