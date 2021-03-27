Uttar Pradesh: Court absolves former home minister Swami Chinmayanad of rape charges

Lucknow: A MP-MLA Court in Lucknow dropped a rape case against former Union Minister of State for Home and ex BJP MP Swami Chinmayanad after the girl withdrew her charges.

The MP-MLA Court Judge Pawan Kumar Rai absolved Swami Chinmayanad after the Law student told the court that she had levelled rape charges against the former BJP MP under pressure.

The court also acquitted the law student who was charged with demanding Rs 5 crore from the former MoS to withdraw the case in the absence of evidence.

An FIR was registered against Swami Chinmayanand on 25 August 2019 after a video went viral showing the girl massaging the former BJP leader.

The next day, ex BJP MP also lodged an FIR against the Law student and her friends for blackmailing him and demanding Rs 5 crore. The girl and her friends were arrested from Rajasthan on August 30 2019.

The BJP had suspended the ex-MP from the party and the Yogi Adityanath government had constituted an SIT to probe charges against him. After questioning him, the SIT had arrested Swami Chinmayanand on September 20 2019.

He remained in jail for 135 days and was out on bail on February 4 2020 from the Allahabad High Court. The Court had observed that it was difficult to find out who is using who and it seems that both used one another. The case was finally transferred to the MP-MLA Court which acquitted the former Union minister of rape charges.

Recently, a girl student of Swami Chinmayanad’s degree college in Shahjahanpur was burnt by three youth after they failed to gang-rape her. The girl succumbed to burn injuries after a month in a Lucknow hospital. All the three accused along with another girl student of the college were arrested by the police.

Meanwhile, another MP-MLA Court in Muzaffarnagar has allowed dropping riot cases against State Sugarcane Minister Suresh Rana, BJP MLA Sangeet Som and ex BJP MP Bhartendu Singh and others

They were accused of giving provocative speeches at Nagla Mandaur village on September 7 2013 after the killings of two Hindu boys. The police had alleged that riots in Muzaffarnagar broke out after their provocative speeches. Over 60 people were killed and thousands had left the village after one of the worst riots in the state's history.