Uttar Pradesh: Cop replaces sanitiser with 'gangajal'; sprinkles it to purify visitors

Lucknow: A Station House Officer (SHO) in Meerut uses ‘Gangajal’ to purify complainants in his police station; it enables him to keep coronavirus at bay and control law and order, it is claimed. SHO Prem Chand Sharma shot into limelight when a video on his divine purification act went viral on YouTube. He sprinkles the holy water on any complainant who troops into his police station and then chants a mantra (he calls it 'shuddhi' mantra) after applying a ‘tilak’ on the forehead of the visitor.

After the sanitisation, most of the complainants return with a bottle Gangajal as gift from the SHO with a vow to promote peace and brotherhood and give up alcohol. The SHO claims that Gangajal is pure and a natural sanitizer which not only cleanses the body but inner soul also. “I am not doing anything new but trying to make use of our rich ancient heritage in the form of Gangajal,” clarifies Sharma. The SHO claims that his purifying exercise act helps him control crime in his jurisdiction in Nauchandi area. “My experiment is a success.