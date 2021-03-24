Uttar Pradesh: Cop who went to arrest accused, shot dead by criminals

Lucknow: In yet another Kasganj type attack on the police team, a Sub-Inspector was shot dead in Agra by criminals when he had gone to a village to arrest an accused in connection with a case of dispute over harvesting potatoes.

The Sub-Inspector Prashant Yadav had gone to Mehra village under Khandauli Police Station on Wednesday afternoon along with two constables when a villager Shivnath Singh lodged an FIR with the police against his younger brother Vishwanath Singh over a dispute on harvesting potatoes from the field.

Vishwanath had threatened his elder brother with life if he tried to harvest the crop. To maintain law and order, the SI and the Constables stayed in the village to ensure the crop was harvested peacefully by arresting Vishwanath.