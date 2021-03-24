Uttar Pradesh: Cop who went to arrest accused, shot dead by criminals

Lucknow: In yet another Kasganj type attack on the police team, a Sub-Inspector was shot dead in Agra by criminals when he had gone to a village to arrest an accused in connection with a case of dispute over harvesting potatoes.
The Sub-Inspector Prashant Yadav had gone to Mehra village under Khandauli Police Station on Wednesday afternoon along with two constables when a villager Shivnath Singh lodged an FIR with the police against his younger brother Vishwanath Singh over a dispute on harvesting potatoes from the field.
Vishwanath had threatened his elder brother with life if he tried to harvest the crop. To maintain law and order, the SI and the Constables stayed in the village to ensure the crop was harvested peacefully by arresting Vishwanath.
Vishwanath, who was carrying a country-made pistol, shot the SI from point blank range, when they were returning late evening along with the arrested accused to put him in the lock up. The SI succumbed to the bullet injuries on the spot.
Senior police officials, including the SSP Bablu Kumar, rushed to the village with additional force. A case has been registered against the accused who fled after gunning down the SI.
Earlier, in a similar incident on February 10, a cop was killed and another was critically injured by a liquor mafia when they went to Nagla Dheemar village in Kasganj district to serve a court notice on him.
Last year in July, eight police men, including a DySP, were killed when they went to Bikru village in Kanpur Dehat to arrest a mafia don Vikas Dubey.
CM Yogi Adityanath has condoled the death of the SI and announced Rs 50 Lakhs compensation to the family ND construction of a road in his name. He has also ordered a probe and strict action against the accused.
