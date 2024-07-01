Uttar Pradesh: Congress Revamps Strategy, To Empower Youth And Marginalised Communities | Representational Image

In a significant move, the Congress party has embarked on a comprehensive revamp of its strategy, prioritizing the empowerment of youth, backward classes, Dalits, and minorities.

This renewed approach aims to reinvigorate the party's presence in Uttar Pradesh, leveraging the energy and potential of these key demographics.

As part of this overhaul, several district presidents and office bearers will be replaced, paving the way for fresh faces and perspectives. The party has identified dynamic young leaders who have consistently demonstrated a commitment to public interest issues and will be entrusted with key responsibilities. This strategic move seeks to foster a new generation of leaders capable of resonating with the aspirations of the people.

Recently, the district president of Ambedkar Nagar was expelled for anti-party activities, and several other district presidents are under scrutiny by the state leadership. These officials are accused of fostering internal factionalism rather than strengthening the organization.

“The party plans to replace these leaders with individuals committed to uniting and activating the organization. Furthermore, efforts are being made to boost the involvement of backward classes, Dalits, and minorities from block to district levels,” a Congress leader told this reporter.

Congress state president Ajay Rai emphasized that the party requires dedicated workers who can tirelessly champion the public's interests. "We will focus on nurturing leadership skills among youth and marginalized communities, enabling them to become vocal advocates for their rights and concerns," Rai asserted.

Buoyed by the Lok Sabha election results, the Congress state leadership is gearing up to launch a sustained campaign addressing public issues. The party's strategy involves not only raising concerns in Parliament but also mobilizing street-level agitation to establish a strong opposition presence in the state.

This revamped strategy is also designed to address the growing discontent among Dalits and backward classes, who feel their interests are being neglected.

Shahnawaz Alam, president of the Congress Alpasantarak Vichar Vibhag, accused the BJP and NDA leaders of attempting to undermine the reservation system, exacerbating the sense of alienation among these communities.

He characterized the recent letter written by Anupriya Patel, president of Apna Dal (S), to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as a damage control exercise by the BJP leadership, aimed at containing the fallout from their perceived anti-Dalit and anti-backward class stance.