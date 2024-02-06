Uttar Pradesh: Congress Leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam Fuels Speculation Of BJP 'Inclination’ Amidst Political Manoeuvring

Acharya Pramod Krishnam |

Speculations surrounding the potential defection of Acharya Pramod Krishnam, leader of the Uttar Pradesh unit of the Indian National Congress, to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gained significant traction on Tuesday.

Addressing inquiries regarding his purported shift to the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Krishnam emphasised that joining the BJP shouldn't be viewed as a wrongdoing. "Politics is a realm of possibilities. At present, I am neither associated nor dissociated with anything," he remarked during interactions with the media on Tuesday afternoon.

Responding to queries about his Lok Sabha constituency preparation, Krishnam stated that his current focus is on the foundation stone laying ceremony of Kalki Dham. He clarified, "No one has approached me to join the BJP, nor have I solicited any such arrangement."

On the subject of potential expulsion from the Congress, he maintained that while disciplinary measures could be imposed, he had not received any official notification.

Krishnam's recent meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath added fuel to the speculations. Following the encounter, he expressed confidence in Adityanath's attendance at the Kalki Dham ceremony and assured that invitations would be extended to all, including the Gandhi family. He further asserted that no substantial discussions had transpired during the meeting with CM Yogi Adityanath.

Boldly confronting any potential backlash, Krishnam declared his readiness to accept any consequences for his interactions with BJP leaders, including visits to the Ram Temple Pran Pratistha and meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Yogi.

In addition to these developments, Krishnam took a swipe at his own party, criticising the Congress for its role within the INDIA bloc. He dismissed the effectiveness of the alliance, highlighting its dissolution following Nitish Kumar's departure and subsequent alliances with the BJP in Bihar.

Krishnam's remarks come amidst growing fissures within the opposition camp, with the INDIA bloc witnessing fractures over seat-sharing negotiations and conflicting regional interests.

When questioned about the attendance of opposition leaders at the Kalki Dham ceremony, Krishnam remarked on the significance of the invitation and the perceived consequences of declining it.