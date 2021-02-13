Uttar Pradesh: Colleges and universities in the state to open from Feb 15

Lucknow: After schools, the Yogi Adityanath government has now ordered to run all state and private universities and colleges from February 15 with full strength and strict Covid-19 protocol of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.
The state and private universities and government and private colleges were allowed to re-open on November 23 2020 with a rider to run classes in shifts and rotation.
A decision to run them normally was taken on Saturday after a high-level meeting and seeking permission from the Governor Anandiben Patel, who is also the Chancellor of State Universities.
The state government has directed all Vice-Chancellors state and private universities and Principals of government and private Colleges to run their higher education institutes normally with full strength.
In a letter sent by the Higher Education department, all institutes have been directed to ensure proper sanitization and thermal scanning at the entry gate and classes. It is mandatory for all teachers and students to wear face masks and maintain a social distance of minimum six feet.
But many of the state universities and colleges are ill-equipped and not in a position to follow directives of state government to functiona normally with full strength from February 15 normally with full strength since they have no extra rooms or infrastructure to follow Covid-19 protocol strictly.
“We have 60 students in BA first year. How will we do the seating arrangements as per Covid-19 guidelines when we do not have extra room. We can’t run classes in shifts either as we do not have adequate staff to teach,” reacts Principal of a College in Lucknow.
Earlier, the state government had reopened schools for Classes 9 to 12 on October 19 and for classes VI to VIII from February 10. Primary schools from Class I toV will be reopened from March 1.