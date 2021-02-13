Uttar Pradesh: Colleges and universities in the state to open from Feb 15

Lucknow: After schools, the Yogi Adityanath government has now ordered to run all state and private universities and colleges from February 15 with full strength and strict Covid-19 protocol of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

The state and private universities and government and private colleges were allowed to re-open on November 23 2020 with a rider to run classes in shifts and rotation.

A decision to run them normally was taken on Saturday after a high-level meeting and seeking permission from the Governor Anandiben Patel, who is also the Chancellor of State Universities.