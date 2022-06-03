Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi watches 'Samrat Prithviraj' with Akshay Kumar, Akhilesh Yadav takes dig

The screening of the movie 'Samrat Prithviraj' was held at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow | Twitter/@yadavakhilesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s attendance at a special screening of Akshay Kumar’s new movie ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ has sparked criticism from the opposition.

The chief minister was photographed with the 54-year-old actor and the movie crew, watching the film based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, the 12th century king.

"The film looks even better if viewed from the back and even with a ticket instead of free because it does not harm the revenue of the state," Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Twitter.

"After watching the historical film, the cabinet is requested to also see the present condition of Uttar Pradesh," he said in another tweet.

The Samajwadi leader added that the "dough of the past" cannot be used to make rotis in the present.

The screening of the movie was held at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow, and Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, female lead Manushi Chillar and director Chandra Prakash Dwivedi were in attendance.

Yogi Adityanath on Thursday declared that the movie, which released on Friday, will be tax-free in the state. Several other BJP-ruled states, including Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh, have made the movie tax free in the state.

Thanking the UP chief minister, Akshay Kumar tweeted: “Thanks a lot for this encouragement.” He also thanked chief ministers of Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh - Pushkar Singh Dhami and Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"Samrat Prithviraj", which is all set to release in theatres countrywide on June 3, depicts the life of legendary warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan, played by Akshay Kumar. Manushi Chillar stars in the movie as Princess Sanyogita. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles.

Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi also took a shot at the BJP over the movie, amid attacks on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Bank managers, teachers and many innocent people are getting killed everyday, Kashmiri Pandits are fleeing. Those who have to protect them, they have no time to promote the film. BJP has only made Kashmir its ladder of power. (sic),” he tweeted.