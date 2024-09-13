Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Reassigns District Responsibilities, Launches Guidelines For Ministers

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

With an aim to streamlining governance and ensure efficient monitoring of government schemes at the district level Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has allocated new district responsibilities among the Deputy Chief Ministers, Ministers, State Ministers with independent charge, and State Ministers

The Chief Minister, along with both Deputy Chief Ministers, will now oversee the review of 25 districts each, with district assignments rotating every four months.

In a meeting with his ministers, the Chief Minister urged the ministers to maintain mutual coordination and work in collaboration with the organization to ensure that public welfare policies and schemes are effectively implemented. He outlined several key directives for the ministers in charge, highlighting their critical role in maintaining direct engagement with the public.

One of the primary initiatives discussed was the Swachhata Abhiyan, which will be launched on September 17 to coincide with the birthday of Prime Minister. The Chief Minister called on all ministers to participate actively in the cleanliness campaign, emphasizing that collective efforts are required to transform it into a mass movement.

In addition to participating in the Swachhata Abhiyan, ministers will be required to spend at least 24 hours in their assigned districts every month. During these visits, they are expected to meet with district officials, community leaders, and the public to address various local issues. They will also hold discussions with district core committees to assess government-related matters and prepare detailed reports to be submitted to the relevant departments and the Chief Minister’s office.

The Chief Minister also emphasized the importance of ministers holding regular meetings with influential figures from various sectors, including religious leaders, business representatives, progressive farmers, and social leaders, to ensure inclusive governance.

The district review meetings will focus on resolving public grievances based on merit. Ministers will also review key areas such as law and security issues, land revenue matters, inheritance disputes, and other administrative concerns like the Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS) and the CM Helpline. The findings from these reviews will be sent to the Chief Minister's Office and the relevant departments.

Physical inspections of development projects and public welfare schemes at the local level are another key responsibility for the ministers. They will be tasked with visiting sites such as destitute cow shelters, village secretariats, fair price shops, and agricultural science centers. “Additionally, ministers will monitor the progress of educational institutions like Atal Residential Schools, government colleges, and Kasturba Gandhi universities that are currently under construction,” CM said.

Local tourism development was also highlighted, with ministers asked to explore and promote opportunities in their districts. Economic development will be further supported by reviewing district investment proposals and collaborating with local entrepreneurs and bankers to stimulate growth.

Traffic management and road safety are set to be another priority, with ministers required to meet with district administration and police officials to review safety measures. Aspirational development blocks in the districts will also be closely monitored.

Healthcare facilities will undergo inspections, including primary health centers, district hospitals, and medical colleges, with a focus on evaluating the availability of medicines, doctors, and paramedical staff. The ministers will also assess Anganwadi centers and ongoing housing projects under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana.

Through these comprehensive guidelines, the state government aims to strengthen its district-level outreach and ensure that its public welfare initiatives are effectively implemented for the benefit of all citizens.