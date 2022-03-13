Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to meet PM Modi in Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders on Sunday, in his first visit to the national capital after the party notched up a comprehensive victory in the state assembly polls.

Set to take oath as chief minister for a second term, Adityanath's talks with the top party leadership, including Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P Nadda, are likely to centre around a host of issues related to government formation besides being a formal exercise as this is his first visit to the capital after the results were declared on Thursday.

He is likely to be here for two days, sources said.

The BJP won 255 seats in the 403-member assembly. Its two allies won another 18 seats.

Political watchers believe that Adityanath's stature has received a boost with the win as his leadership was at the centre of the BJP's re-election bid.

The BJP claimed victory in four key state elections including the country's most populous state, consolidating support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party's Hindu nationalist agenda.

The party won a clear majority in the most populous state Uttar Pradesh, securing 255 out of 403 legislative seats, and making it the first party since 1989 to win two consecutive terms in the state.

Home to more than 200 million people, the state's election result is often seen as a precursor of what can be expected in India's general election. Uttar Pradesh votes for the largest chunk of legislators in the national parliament, and the BJP's presence in the state is likely to bolster support for Modi when he stands for election for a third time in 2024.

Modi has fiercely backed Adityanath during his campaign in Uttar Pradesh, and Thursday's win means controversial Adityanath is set to be reinstalled as the state's chief minister.

Thursday's result is a slip on the 2017 result, when the BJP soared to victory, winning 312 out of 403 legislative assembly seats.

"Today is a day to celebrate India's democracy. I congratulate all voters who took part in this election," Modi said Thursday as he addressed a massive, cheering crowd at the BJP headquarters in Delhi.

(with inputs from PTI)

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 01:17 PM IST