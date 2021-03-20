Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath suspends two police officers for making indecent calls to girl

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi adityanath on Saturday shunted Basti Superintendent of Police (SP) and suspended two Police officers, including a Police Sub-Inspector, accused of sending indecent messages to a girl and lodging as many as 8 fake cases against her when she refused to entertain his advances.
The girl had lodged a complaint against the SI Deepak Singh with the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and the State Women Commission. The SI was accused of making indecent calls and sending obscene messages to the girl to carry on with his one-sided affair.
When the girl refused to entertain and snubbed the SI, he lodged as many as 8 fake cases against the girl and her family members to harass them.
The Chief Minister was so annoyed with the SI’s act that he shunted the SP Basti Hemraj Meena and replaced him with Ashish Srivastava and suspended Inspector Ram Pal Yadav and the accused SI Deepak Singh. Yogi Adityanath also directed the ADG Gorakhpur Zone Akhil Kumar to probe charges against the accused SI.
