Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath suspends two police officers for making indecent calls to girl

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi adityanath on Saturday shunted Basti Superintendent of Police (SP) and suspended two Police officers, including a Police Sub-Inspector, accused of sending indecent messages to a girl and lodging as many as 8 fake cases against her when she refused to entertain his advances.

The girl had lodged a complaint against the SI Deepak Singh with the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and the State Women Commission. The SI was accused of making indecent calls and sending obscene messages to the girl to carry on with his one-sided affair.