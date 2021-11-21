Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath shares pic with PM Modi, says 'we're resolved to make a new India'

Politics is all about optics and symbolism. Here is a moment frozen in time: PM Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath walking side by side, with the Prime Minister's protective hand on his shoulder, both deep in conversation. The message behind the rare political camaraderie was loud and clear: the future of the two leaders is inextricably linked to UP election.

Adityanath, who shared the photograph on his Twitter handle, almost got lyrical when he wrote: "Hum nikal pade hain pran karke, apna tan-man arpan karke, zid hai ek surya ugana hai, amber se ooncha jana hai, ek Bharat naya banana hai…

(It roughly translates to: "We have started a journey with a pledge, dedicating our mind and body, to make the sun rise; rise high above the sky and make a new India".)

According to analysts, the snap was a subtle dig at those leaders who had tweeted a photograph of Adityanath walking alone on Purvanchal Expressway while the PM was driving away in his convoy. Opposition leaders had latched onto the photograph, taken during the inauguration of Purvanchal Expressway, terming it as an insult to the Chief Minister.

The prime minister, who is in Lucknow to attend the DGPs' conference, is staying at Raj Bhavan since Friday night. Adityanath had gone to meet the prime minister on Sunday morning. However, it is not known what discussion took place between them.

Without a direct reference to Adityanath's tweet, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also penned a few lines in Hindi: "For the sake of the world, it has to be done in politics; unwillingly one has to put a hand over another's shoulder and take a few steps together."

The picture went viral in no time with some giving it an uncharitable tagline: Tum se nah ho payega…’’ Only time will tell.

