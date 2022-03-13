Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath meets PM Narendra Modi in Delhi, to discuss new cabinet in UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, three days after he won a second consecutive victory for BJP in the Uttar Pradesh elections.

According to NDTV report, the duo may hold discussion for the new government in Uttar Pradesh. The swearing-in ceremony date will also be discussed during the meeting, report added.

Yogi Adityanath was a member of the legislative council until he contested his first assembly election this time and won from the Gorakhpur Urban constituency.

However the Deputy CM of the state , Keshav Prasad Maurya lost the election. He lost in Sirathu by around 7,000 votes, to Samajwadi Party ally Pallavi Patel of the Apna Dal (Kamerawadi).

Besides Maurya, 10 more ministers lost the election.

Delhi | Uttar Pradesh-designate CM Yogi Adityanath reaches 7-Lok Kalyan Marg to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/TyrTtRh1ab — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2022

Before meeting the PM, Yogi Adityanath also met Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.

In a tweet, the official Twitter handle of the Vice President said, "Shri Yogi Adityanath called on the Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today."

Before meeting with Vice President Naidu, the Uttar Pradesh acting Chief Minister met BJP national general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh and discussed cabinet formation.

The BJP won 255 seats in the 403-member assembly. Its two allies secured another 18 seats.

Political watchers believe that Adityanath's stature has received a boost with the win as his leadership was at the centre of the BJP's re-election bid

