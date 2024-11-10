 Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Launches State's First Double-Decker Electric Bus In Lucknow, Announces Discounts For Women Passengers
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Launches State's First Double-Decker Electric Bus In Lucknow, Announces Discounts For Women Passengers

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Launches State's First Double-Decker Electric Bus In Lucknow, Announces Discounts For Women Passengers

CM Yogi launched the service during a programme organized in Lucknow and flagged off a double-decker electric bus. During the event, CM Yogi announced a 50 per cent discount on tickets for women traveling on the double-decker electric bus. He also introduced a provision for free travel for women on services operating on the heritage route every Saturday morning.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, November 10, 2024, 09:45 AM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Launches State's First Double-Decker Electric Bus In Lucknow | X @ Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday launched the state's first double-decker electric bus service as part of the state government's efforts to enhance public transportation and conveyance facilities.

CM Yogi launched the service during a programme organized in Lucknow and flagged off a double-decker electric bus.

During the event, CM Yogi announced a 50 per cent discount on tickets for women traveling on the double-decker electric bus.

He also introduced a provision for free travel for women on services operating on the heritage route every Saturday morning.

FPJ Shorts
Elon Musk's Net Worth Continues To Zoom As His Political Clout Grows After Donald Trump's Return To White House
Elon Musk's Net Worth Continues To Zoom As His Political Clout Grows After Donald Trump's Return To White House
Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Light Rainfall; Know About Humidity, Temperatures & More
Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Light Rainfall; Know About Humidity, Temperatures & More
Food Review: Le Cafe's Anniversary Menu Celebrates Classic Dishes From 20 Years Of Legacy
Food Review: Le Cafe's Anniversary Menu Celebrates Classic Dishes From 20 Years Of Legacy
Indian Navy Announces New Exam Date For INCET 01/2024, Set For November; Check Full Schedule
Indian Navy Announces New Exam Date For INCET 01/2024, Set For November; Check Full Schedule
Read Also
'If Yogi Adityanath Is Harmed, India Could Face An Israel-Hamas-Like Situation,' Mumbai Police...
article-image

Tweet Of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

"Participated in the program organized for the inauguration of Aakanksha Haat in Lucknow today. On this occasion, the first double-decker EV bus of Uttar Pradesh was flagged off; special discounts on tickets are being offered to women passengers in this bus," CM Yogi shared in a post on X.

"Hearty congratulations to the women power and greetings to the Aakanksha Committee and the Urban Development Department!" he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Light Rainfall; Know About Humidity, Temperatures & More

Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Light Rainfall; Know About Humidity, Temperatures & More

Jammu and Kashmir: Exchange Of Fire Takes Place Between Between Terrorist & Security Forces In...

Jammu and Kashmir: Exchange Of Fire Takes Place Between Between Terrorist & Security Forces In...

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Launches State's First Double-Decker Electric Bus In Lucknow,...

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Launches State's First Double-Decker Electric Bus In Lucknow,...

PM Modi To Inaugurate 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' Celebrating Chhattisgarh's Tribal Pride On Nov 15

PM Modi To Inaugurate 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' Celebrating Chhattisgarh's Tribal Pride On Nov 15

Delhi Murder: 22-Year-Old Man Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Miscreants In Mundka Area

Delhi Murder: 22-Year-Old Man Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Miscreants In Mundka Area