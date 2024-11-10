Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Launches State's First Double-Decker Electric Bus In Lucknow, Announces Discounts For Women Passengers

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Launches State's First Double-Decker Electric Bus In Lucknow | X @ Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday launched the state's first double-decker electric bus service as part of the state government's efforts to enhance public transportation and conveyance facilities.

CM Yogi launched the service during a programme organized in Lucknow and flagged off a double-decker electric bus.

During the event, CM Yogi announced a 50 per cent discount on tickets for women traveling on the double-decker electric bus.

He also introduced a provision for free travel for women on services operating on the heritage route every Saturday morning.

Tweet Of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

"Participated in the program organized for the inauguration of Aakanksha Haat in Lucknow today. On this occasion, the first double-decker EV bus of Uttar Pradesh was flagged off; special discounts on tickets are being offered to women passengers in this bus," CM Yogi shared in a post on X.

लखनऊ में आज आकांक्षा हाट के शुभारंभ हेतु आयोजित कार्यक्रम में सम्मिलित हुआ।



इस अवसर पर उत्तर प्रदेश की पहली डबल डेकर ईवी बस को हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया, इस बस में महिला यात्रियों को टिकट में विशेष छूट प्रदान की जा रही है।



मातृशक्ति को हार्दिक बधाई एवं आकांक्षा समिति व नगर… pic.twitter.com/utmQMG2Qtb — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 9, 2024

"Hearty congratulations to the women power and greetings to the Aakanksha Committee and the Urban Development Department!" he added.

