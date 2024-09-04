Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Kicks Off BJP’s 2024 Membership Drive, Urges Workers To Engage Every Citizen

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | X

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday spearheaded the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024, urging party workers to actively participate in the membership drive and aim for record enrollments. Addressing the gathering, CM Yogi emphasized the importance of connecting with citizens across India to prevent them from falling prey to divisive ideologies.

"In every corner of India, people who cherish this nation’s soil aspire to be part of the BJP," said CM Yogi. "When we fail to connect with them, they feel a deep sense of disappointment, becoming susceptible to ideologies that exploit caste, regional, and linguistic differences. These forces threaten to unravel India's social fabric and undermine its unity and integrity."

CM Yogi highlighted the need for BJP workers to reach out to those waiting to join the party, referencing the line, "Ram kaju kihene bin mohi kahan vishram" (I find no peace, until I serve Ram), to illustrate the urgency of their mission.

Earlier in the day, CM Yogi also renewed his BJP membership by dialing the toll-free number under the campaign. He expressed pride in being part of what he described as "the world’s largest political party," noting the BJP's unique status as a cadre-based organization deeply rooted in India's heritage.

"The BJP operates with a sense of national supremacy, embodying the essence of India's great leaders," he remarked. "The party has not only established a strong presence across the country but has also become inclusive, engaging every segment of society in its mission."

CM Yogi underscored the BJP’s commitment to national sovereignty, recalling that it is the only party in independent India whose national president resigned over concerns about threats to the nation's sovereignty. He cited Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee's sacrifice regarding Kashmir as a testament to the party's dedication.

Reaffirming the mantra of the nation being supreme, CM Yogi stated, "Every BJP worker can affirm that the country holds greater importance to them than the party itself."

He also reflected on the BJP’s historical commitment to democracy, noting that in 1977, when Congress undermined democratic principles, the Bharatiya Jana Sangh dissolved itself to form the Janata Party, which played a crucial role in preserving India’s democracy.

Underlining the BJP's ongoing commitment to public service, CM Yogi pointed to the 'Seva hi Sangathan hai' campaign launched under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president JP Nadda during the COVID-19 pandemic, which aimed to protect 140 crore Indians despite personal risks to party workers.

CM Yogi called on BJP workers to engage with every potential supporter, suggesting that visiting the homes of beneficiaries of various government schemes and enrolling them as party members would make them feel valued.