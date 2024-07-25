Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Govt Announces New Dates For Police Recruitment Exam

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lakhs of youths preparing for the police recruitment examination can now breathe a sigh of relief as the Yogi government has announced new dates for the previously cancelled exam. The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board will hold the written examination for Direct Recruitment-2023 to fill 60,244 for Constable in Civil Police positions on August 23, 24, 25, and August 30, and 31.

The exam was initially cancelled on the demand of students due to allegations of a paper leak. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed officials to reschedule the exam within six months, ensuring adherence to the highest standards of fairness and transparency.

In line with the state government's commitment to a transparent and equitable examination process, detailed guidelines have been issued by the Uttar Pradesh Government on June 19. These guidelines cover all aspects of the examination, including preparation, selection of centers, candidate verification, and measures to prevent impersonation. The upcoming exam will be conducted strictly according to these standards.

Government spokesman said that the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board will conduct the written exam for the direct recruitment of 60,244 Constable Civil Police positions on the scheduled dates. “Due to the Janmashtami festival, there will be a break in the exam schedule. The exam will be held in two shifts each day, with approximately 5 lakh candidates appearing in each shift,” he said.

Free Bus Service

Candidates appearing for the exam will have access to free bus services provided by the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC). Candidates can avail themselves of this service as per their convenience.

To use the bus service, candidates must download two extra copies of their admit card. One copy will be required for travel to the exam center, and the other for the return journey after the exam, which must be presented to the bus conductor.

Stricter measures in place for paper leak

The Uttar Pradesh government has notified the Uttar Pradesh Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Ordinance-2024 on July 1, 2024, to prevent unfair means in public examinations, such as paper leaks and tampering with answer sheets.

This ordinance stipulates that using unfair means in exams, cheating, facilitating cheating, impersonating, or conspiring to leak question papers are considered crimes and are punishable under this act. In such cases, fines can reach up to Rs 1 crore, and offenders may face life imprisonment.