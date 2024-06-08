Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Calls For Meeting Of All Ministers To Discuss Performance In 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Lucknow: Following the unsatisfactory performance of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called a meeting of all ministers here on Saturday. The meeting is scheduled to be held at Lok Bhawan at 11 am.

Primary Agenda Of The Meeting

The CM instructed all ministers to remain present in the meeting. The primary agenda of the meeting includes a thorough review of the departmental work undertaken by the ministers. Additionally, there will be an in-depth discussion on the feedback received from the public, aiming to identify and address any governance issues that may have influenced the election outcome.

#WATCH | Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath chairs a meeting with his Council of Ministers. pic.twitter.com/J3P4JBflbY — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2024

Furthermore, CM Yogi will review the recruitment process for the vacant posts in another meeting scheduled for 6 pm. He will meet with officers from various commissions and recruitment boards. This includes the UPPCL, UPSC Subordinate City Selection Commission, and the Police Recruitment and Promotion Board.

Performance Of INDIA Bloc In Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The remarkable performance by the INDIA bloc, led by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, has dealt a significant blow to the BJP-led NDA's target of securing '400 seats' in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In contrast to the 2014 and 2019 general elections, when the BJP secured 62 and 71 seats respectively, this time the BJP secured just 33 seats. Whereas SP won 37 seats, and Congress secured six seats.

Yogi Adityanath Announces To Resume 'Janta Darshan'

Earlier, Yogi Adityanath also announced to resume of 'Janta Darshan', which was stopped for the last two months in Uttar Pradesh due to the imposition of the election model code of conduct will resume again from Thursday.

According to the information given by the Chief Minister's Office, CM Yogi Adityanath will go among the public every day from 9 am to 2 pm and listen to their problems and will also immediately instruct the officials for redressal. With this initiative, the people of the state will get an opportunity to bring their problems to the notice of the Chief Minister, and at the same time, immediate redressal will also be possible.

