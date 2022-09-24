e-Paper Get App
Uttar Pradesh: CJI UU Lalit's son appointed as senior panel lawyer by Yogi Government in Supreme Court

The special secretary in the legal department of UP, Nikunj Mittal in an issued this Wednesday said that Governor Anandi Ben Patel has approved the induction of Sriyash Lalit.

Saturday, September 24, 2022
CJI UU Lalit |

Lucknow: The Yogi Government of Uttar Pradesh has appointed Sriyash U Lalit as senior panel lawyer in the supreme court to plead for its cases. Sriyash is the son of chief justice of India (CJI) UU Lalit.

The special secretary in the legal department of UP, Nikunj Mittal in an issued this Wednesday said that Governor Anandi Ben Patel has approved the induction of Sriyash U Lalit in the panel of senior lawyers for UP government in the apex court. As a senior panel lawyer he would plead cases of UP government in the supreme court. 

