Uttar Pradesh: Chinks Surface in SP alliance as Akhilesh Yadav listens to Azam Khan in MLC candidate selection

The grand alliance of five parties formed by Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav during the recently held assembly now runs into rough weathers with two of its allies threatening to severe ties.

On Wednesday, SP Chief announced the name of its candidates for the legislative assembly poll in UP. While Akhilesh has not accommodated any one the allies in the list of candidates, senior leader Azam Khan’s wish seems to dominate. Of the four names announced on Wednesday, two are close aides of Azam Khan and were recommended by him.

Four candidates of SP including former minister Swami Prasad Maurya, Mukul Yadav, Jasmeer Ansari and Shahnawaj Khan filed their nomination papers for legislative council elections in the presence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav. While Maurya had left BJP just before assembly polls to join SP, Mukul Yadav is son of former legislator Sobran Singh Yadav who had vacated Karhal assembly seat for Akhilesh Yadav. Both Jasmeer and Shahnawaj are the choice of SP leader Azam Khan.

The selection of candidates for the council polls has irked SP allies who were expecting a berth in the name of alliance. In the recently held elections of Rajya Sabha seats from UP, Akhilesh had fielded Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) Chief Jayant Choudhury as his nominee. Besides, he had also obliged independent candidate Kapil Sibbal with party support for election to RS. Sibbal’s name of pitched by Azam Khan for whom the later had pleaded case in the Supreme Court.

Soon after the SP candidates filed nominations for council polls, ally Mahan Dal announced to sever its ties. The chief of Mahan Dal, Keshav Deo Maurya said that perhaps Akhilesh Yadav does not need him. He said that Jayant of RLD can be sent to RS but a berth in council is not given to him. Similarly, the Chief of Janwadi Kranti Party Sanjay too expressed his displeasure over the manner the allies have been treated by Akhilesh Yadav.

The most vocal among the allies Suheldeo Rajbhar Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) too seems not happy with the selection of candidates for legislative council polls. SBSP Chief Om Prakash Rajbhar was seeking ticket for his son Arvind Rajbhar. After denied, his party spokesperson Piyush Mishra said that RLD was given 38 seats to contest in the alliance and could win only eight while SBSP got 16 seats and succeeded on six. He said that despite this performance, RLD Chief has been rewarded with RS seat while SBSP has not been considered for a berth in council polls.