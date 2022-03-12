Uttar Pradesh: Case against Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki, 500 others over victory rally after UP win

Despite the Election Commission’s ban on processions, a case has been registered against Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki for taking out a victory rally. According to India Today, the FIR has also named 500 unknown people - his supporters - who are now being identified from the video posted by Solanki.

The MLA reached Chaman Ganj, a residential area in the heart of Kanpur, with his convoy of over two dozen vehicles and began walking around with his supporters. As more people gathered, the police tried to convince them to leave but they refused, following which the information was sent to higher officials.

Sharing a video of the rally on social media, Irfan Solanki thanked his voters and wrote: “Once again your trust and blessings were with me”.

News of a victory procession being taken out by the MLA was doing the rounds on social media. After confirming the news, police officers were instructed to take action, Kanpu Police Commissioner Vijay Meena said.

Apart from this, no other victory marches have been reported from the state yet.

Samajwadi Party candidate Irfan Solanki polled 11,325 votes to win from the Sishamau constituency.

According to the Election Commission website, the Muslim candidates who got elected to the state Assembly on the SP ticket are Mohammad Azam Khan (Rampur), Mahboob Ali (Amroha), Ataur Rehman (Baehri), Umar Ali Khan (Behat), Jahid (Bhadohi), Shahjil Islam (Bhojipura), Mohammad Faheem (Bilari), Naseer Ahmed (Chamraua), Nafees Ahmed (Gopalpur), Mohammad Tahir Khan (Issauli) and Mohammad Hasan (Kanpur Cantonment).

Kamal Akhtar (Kanth), Shahid Manzoor (Kithaur), Jia-ur-Rehman (Kundarki), Arman Khan (Lucknow West), Maria (Matera), Rafiq Ansari (Meerut), Suhaib (Mohammadbad) and Mohammad Nasir (Moradabad rural) also won on the SP ticket.

The other Muslim MLAs of the SP are Tasleem Ahmed (Najijabad), Alam Badi (Nizamabad), Nadira Sultan (Patiyali), Fareed Mahfooz Kidwai (Ramnagar), Iqbal Mehmood (Sambhal), Jiauddin Rizvi (Sikandarpur), Haji Irfan Solanki (Sisamau), Nawabjan (Thaurdwara), Syeda Khatoon (Domariyaganj) and Ashu Malik (Saharanpur).

Abbas Anasri, son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, won from Mau on the SBSP (Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party) ticket. Ghulam Mohammad and Ashraf Ali won on the RLD ticket from Siwalkhas and Thanabhawan, respectively.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 05:26 PM IST