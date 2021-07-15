Uttar Pradesh Cabinet expansion likely to be discussed in state working committee meet tomorrow: Reports

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appears to have sounded the poll bugle in Uttar Pradesh with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Thursday to unveil a series of development projects.

In his speech in Varanasi, PM Modi showered praise on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, especially for his "efficiently handling" of the second wave of COVID-19.

Senior state BJP leaders said that the PM's remarks have sent a signal to the detractors of the CM and also the dissidents who complained about the handling of COVID-19 situation in the state.

Meanwhile, BJP chief JP Nadda will hold a meeting of UP BJP working committee members a day after the Prime Minister's visit to the state. The meeting on Friday is part of BJP's preparations for Assembly polls in the crucial state slated early next year.

A tweet in Hindi by the Office of JP Nadda said: "BJP National President JP Nadda ji will address the Uttar Pradesh BJP 'State Working Committee' meeting through video conferencing, on 16 July 2021 at 11:30 am."