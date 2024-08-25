 Uttar Pradesh: BSP Chief Mayawati Criticises SP & Congress Parties, Rules Out Future Alliances
Mayawati criticised the Congress for not conducting a caste-based census during its tenure in power, despite the current demand for it.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 08:12 PM IST
article-image
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati | PTI

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has ruled out any future alliances with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress, accusing them of being anti-reservation.

In a statement released on social media on Sunday, Mayawati took aim at both parties, questioning their commitment to social justice.

Mayawati criticised the Congress for not conducting a caste-based census during its tenure in power, despite the current demand for it. 

She questioned why the Congress, which held a "Constitution Respect Ceremony" in Prayagraj on Saturday, failed to honor Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, with the Bharat Ratna during his lifetime or even posthumously.

She also accused the Congress and the SP of neglecting Kanshi Ram, a key figure in the Dalit movement, by not declaring a national or state mourning after his death.

article-image

Mayawati further challenged the Congress to explain why it did not conduct a national caste-based census when it was in power, despite the BSP consistently advocating for it as essential for the welfare of weaker sections of society.

She also condemned the Congress, SP, and BJP for their silence on the ongoing attempts to dilute the reservations granted to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes through classification and the introduction of the creamy layer concept. She questioned whether this silence reflected genuine concern for Dalits.

Mayawati advised that it would not be in the best interests of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes to align with parties that oppose reservation. Instead, she urged these communities to stand on their own and work towards their empowerment.

