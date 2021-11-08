Uttar Pradesh: Brisk business at donkey’s fair in Chitrakoot

After a lull of two years due to covid outbreak, the famous Donkeys fair at Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh this year has done good business. In the five day long fair organized every year after Diwali festival, donkeys and mules worth Rs 20 core were sold. The highest price of Rs 1.25 lakh was paid for Deepika, female donkey in Chitrakoot fair.

According to the organisers, the fair has been good in terms of business this year. While around 15000 donkeys and mules were brought to fair for sale, 9000 of them got buyers, which is quite good seeing the recent pandemic and dull business. The donkeys this year were sold at a price beginning with Rs 5000 and up to Rs 1.25 lakh. However, the mules were much in demand with a starting price of Rs 10000 each. According to Manish Yadav, one of the trader at the fair, the donkeys and mules are useful for transportation in the hilly and rocky regions. Because of this, a large number of people from hill stats come to Chitrakoot fair to buy donkeys and mules every year. He said that after Chitrakoot fair is over the traders of donkeys would go to Pushkar in Rajasthan where buyers and sellers from across the country throng. This time maximum of traders came from neighboring states like Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, however few from Telangana and Nepal also came with their donkeys, said he.

It may be mentioned that donkeys fair at Chitrakoot was started during the Mughal period by Emperor Aurangzeb. Due to shortage of horses, Aurangzeb’s military force had organized donkey fair at the banks of river Mandakini in Chitrakoot. Since then this tradition is going. For the last over 100 years the Zila Panchayat of Satna in Chitrakoot has been organizing this fair.

According to Ashok Mishra, a native from Chitrakoot, the fair could be termed successful in terms of turnout of traders but the business was not like that of pre covid time. He said that mules were prices high and so were the donkeys. Besides the demand for transportation is going down every year with construction of roads picking up in remote areas. According to him, the fodder cost too has gone up in the recent time and thus keeping such animals has become costlier.

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 07:40 PM IST